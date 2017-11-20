A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle at Dixie and Bloor Monday evening, Peel police have confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Dixie Road and Bloor Street around 8:46 p.m., Const. Bancroft Wright told CBC Toronto.

Wright could not immediately say where in the area the man was struck or what he was doing at the time of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene, Wright said.

The 41-year-old victim was without vital signs at the scene, and was pronounced dead on the way to hospital, he said.

The victim was a resident of Mississauga.

The Peel police major collision bureau has taken over the investigation, Wright said. The weather outside was dry and clear, he said.

Dixie Road to Winding Trail was expected to remain closed for at least a couple of hours, Wright said shortly after 10 p.m. The entrance to High Point Mall off of Dixie was also to be closed for some time, he said.

Police are seeking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to call 905-453-2121 and ask for the major collision bureau.