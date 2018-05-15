Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision near ​Lake Shore Blvd. and Colbourne Lodge

A cyclist in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car near Colbourne Lodge Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto Police say they received a call just before 4 p.m.

The victim was found with serious injuries to his head and was rushed to hospital, say paramedics.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police have closed Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West at Ellis Avenue to traffic.