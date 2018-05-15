Skip to Main Content
Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision near ​Lake Shore Blvd. and Colbourne Lodge

A cyclist in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car near Colbourne Lodge Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West on Tuesday afternoon.

Victim rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, say police

CBC News ·
Toronto Police say they received a call just before 4 p.m. 

The victim was found with serious injuries to his head and was rushed to hospital, say paramedics. 

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. 

Police have closed Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West at Ellis Avenue to traffic. 

