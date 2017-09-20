Wednesday morning rush hour commuters will face heavy delays after a collision involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Two transport trucks rolled over in the early morning on the eastbound 401, just before Mississauga Road.

Update: 2 left lanes open #Hwy401 EB at Mississauga Rd due to collision/rollover involving 2 transports.

Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/bokN5A4EAS — @OPP_HSD

The northbound Mississauga Road ramp going east will be closed as a result.

Currently, only the ramp and far right lane are closed, leaving three lanes open.

In a Periscope shot by OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, he shows the two heavily damaged transport trucks blocking the lanes.

Rolled over transport #Hwy401 EB at Mississauga Rd, avoid the area https://t.co/DzBzvK0cuy — @OPP_HSD

One of the trucks was carrying a liquid, but Schmidt said there was nothing hazardous on the roadway.

Police say to avoid the area, and recommend drivers use Highway 407.

Schmidt said the clean up of the highway will take about 3 more hours.