Drivers in Toronto can expect some slow going this weekend, as popular street festivals close major roads in the city.

Heres what you need to know to get around downtown this weekend.

Taste of the Danforth

​The 24th annual Taste of the Danforth kicks off Friday morning and runs until Sunday.

Canada's largest street festival — with around 1.65 million attendees — will include several road closures.

All lanes of Danforth Avenue from Broadview Avenue to Jones Avenue will be closed in both directions from Friday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Pape Avenue from Lipton Avenue to Hazelwood Avenue will be closed in both directions from Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Logan Avenue will be closed from Garnock Avenue to the north side of the laneway north of Danforth Avenue from Thursday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Feast of St. Lawrence

The St. Lawrence Market Neighbourhood in Old Town Toronto is having a food festival of its own this weekend.

The Feast of St. Lawrence is a three-day festival that will cause disruptions on some major downtown roads.

Front Street East from Scott to Church streets will be fully closed from Friday at 9 a.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m.

Market Street from Front to Wilton streets will be closed on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

TTC buses on the 121 Fort York-Esplanade route will divert as follows:

Friday: Eastbound buses will divert via Yonge, King and Church streets. Westbound buses will not divert.

Saturday: Eastbound buses will divert via Front and Lower Jarvis streets. Westbound buses will divert via Lower Jarvis, Front and Wellington streets.

TTC subway closure

In addition to the festival road closures, there will be a major TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations on Saturday and Sunday for signal upgrades. All trains will turn back southbound at St. George Station.

A large portion of Line 1 will be closed this weekend for signal work. (TTC)

Due to on-street construction projects in the city, shuttle buses will only run between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations during the closure.

Service will resume fully on Monday morning.