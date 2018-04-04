Skip to Main Content
50-car pileup reported on Highway 400 near Barrie

As many as 50 vehicles have collided on Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont., bringing the southbound lanes to a standstill, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Collision happened in southbound lanes of major highway

An image of the pileup shared on Twitter shows several of the damaged vehicles as well as at least one large truck. Police say there don't appear to be any injuries. (@BalaGardenCentre/Twitter)

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says there are no serious injuries and it appears that the massive pileup was caused by snowy weather in the area.

Schmidt described the crash as "a mess" and said officers are on the way to the scene. 

The collision happened near Bayfield Street.

Police are urging motorists to exit at Duckworth Street to avoid the site.

