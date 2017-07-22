His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj will receive a key to the City of Toronto from Mayor John Tory Saturday evening.

Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth spiritual guru of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a spiritual organization based Hindu principles, which has hosted several charitable events in the city, including walkathons, disaster relief operations and blood donation drives.

The mayor will present the key to His Holiness at an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple, located in Etobicoke, at 6:30 p.m.

"I am honoured to recognize his Holiness' global and Toronto-based humanitarian, charitable, and community-building efforts through BAPS Charities Canada," Mayor Tory said in a press release. "His Holiness' great contributions have enriched Toronto."

Mahant Swami Maharaj has travelled across the world on behalf of his organization and is currently travelling across North America.

His Holiness will be the fourth recipient of a key to the city from Tory after Paul Beeston, Drake and the members of Rush.

Mahant Swami Maharaj joins fellow spiritual figures His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Divine Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who are also recipients of the honour.