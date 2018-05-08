Skip to Main Content
Magnitude 2.4 earthquake hits near Ajax, Ont.

Natural Resources Canada reports epicentre of quake was closer to Canadian side of Lake Ontario

CBC News ·
This map shows the approximate location of the quake. (Natural Resources Canada)

A small earthquake was detected beneath Lake Ontario on Tuesday.

Natural Resources Canada is reporting a magnitude 2.4 earthquake happened around 5:30 p.m. closer to the Canadian side of the lake, near Ajax, Ont.

The earthquake could be felt in neighbouring communities, including Whitby and Scarborough.

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

