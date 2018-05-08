Magnitude 2.4 earthquake hits near Ajax, Ont.

A small earthquake was detected beneath Lake Ontario on Tuesday.

Natural Resources Canada is reporting a magnitude 2.4 earthquake happened around 5:30 p.m. closer to the Canadian side of the lake, near Ajax, Ont.

The earthquake could be felt in neighbouring communities, including Whitby and Scarborough.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

I know I’m not the only one who just felt/heard that mini earthquake.. 😕 —@SabrinaAliza