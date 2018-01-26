Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa Macleod is shedding more light on who within her party she spoke to about rumours about Patrick Brown's conduct in the weeks before he resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Macleod set off a media maelstrom Friday morning when she revealed that she'd heard multiple rumours about Brown's conduct that she subsequently flagged to people within her party before Christmas, only to be told the stories were "unfounded."

Brown resigned as party leader early Thursday after the accounts of two women were published by CTV. He denies any wrongdoing.

Macleod later clarified that she had not shared the rumours with senior campaign staff, party management or anyone within caucus, but rather with friend Dimitri Soudas, a long time Tory insider who was volunteering on Brown's campaign.

"He looked into some of the allegations and he hadn't heard anything, but I'm not going to get into specifics about those," she said.

Lisa MacLeod clarifies in a scrum she took what she'd heard about Patrick Brown to Dimitri Soudas, who was volunteering on PC campaign. Soudas has just tweeted (from his locked account) that MacLeod's rumours were unspecific, and that they came to her from Eric Lindros. — @CBCQueensPark

Macleod also doubled down on several points, reiterating that she was not surprised when the allegations against Brown emerged and saying that "there were a lot of rumours [about Brown] that would percolate from time to time."

When asked whether her party had more of a responsibility to look into the stories about Brown she had heard in the past, she responded that it was "hard to say."

"Given what we know now, we will do that," she said.