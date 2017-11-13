One of Uber's most fierce competitors, the Silicon Valley-based company Lyft, will be expanding to Toronto by years end, the ridesharing service announced Monday.

The San Francisco-based company claims to be the fastest growing on-demand transportation service in the United States. It's move into the Toronto market will be its first outside the U.S.

"We'll begin outreach to drivers today and will have additional information on timing in the coming weeks," the company said in a news release.

As part of its made-in-Silicon-Valley-type Toronto pitch, Lyft says, "Wherever we are, we know it matters how you get there, so we've got our toques on.

"From brunch in Bloordale and belly laughs on Mercer St to polishing off some late-night poutine at your favourite burger joint out in Woodbridge, we know Toronto is the place to be."

Founded in 2012, Lyft has operations in every American state. Its planned expansion, however, could lay the groundwork for further disputes at city hall, much like those that have plagued Uber's efforts to operate in Toronto and the GTA for years.