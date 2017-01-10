A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with five robberies in the last couple of months has been arrested and charged by Toronto police.

According to police, he was dubbed the "lunchtime bandit" because four out of five robberies took place around 12:30 p.m.

The robberies began in late November.

Police said he had been targeting banks in the Yonge and Davisville and Yonge and Lawrence areas.

At a news conference last month, Staff Insp. Mike Earl said the man made no attempt to cover his face in each robbery. Instead, he would hand over a note to tellers to tell them he is armed and to hand over money.

Michael Lilly of Toronto has been charged with five counts of robbery.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning.