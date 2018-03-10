A free concert that was billed in part as a vigil and as a celebration after the arrest of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been postponed according to Toronto city Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam.

"Our intention was to bring the city together in love and healing after hearing from many people who wanted to come together in unity and strength," Wong-Tam said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the event created an unintentional division at a historic time in the LGBTQ2S community."

#LoveWins was planned for March 29 as a free event at Nathan Phillips Square that would have featured performances by Carole Pope and members of the Barenaked Ladies, the Forte Toronto Gay Men's Chorus and winners of CTV's The Launch.

However, the event was criticized as being tone deaf, as police continue to seek answers about an alleged serial killer who targeted gay men in the community for years.

'We sincerely apologize'

"‎For the many who expressed support and enthusiasm for the concert, and gave freely of their time and talent to its organizing, we sincerely apologize for this disappointment," Saturday's statement continued.

"We will postpone the event and work with all community members to ensure that any future endeavour will address the concerns raised thus far. We welcome continued dialogue and honour the broad spectrum of opinions in the community."

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder. All of the alleged victims had ties to the city's gay village.

The #LoveWins poster didn't mention McArthur by name but references "the series of killings that have rocked Toronto's LGBTQ community." The performers in the lineup include American R&B singer Thelma Houston, former Nylons member Billy Newton Davis and Canadian Idol winner Theo Tams.

Critics say community wasn't consulted

In a number of posts that were deleted earlier from the event's Facebook page, users questioned several aspects of the concert, including why it appears few members of the local community were consulted or asked to perform.

They also suggested the organizers' description of the event, which describes the evening as when "the work of healing now begins," ignores that many questions about the murders remain unanswered.

The concert even sparked a "Stop #LoveWins Concert" page. Sara Malabar, who founded the anti-concert Facebook page, said it was way too soon for people to come together to 'celebrate' anything."

"Our dead are still in forensic labs, some of them don't have names, some of them may not even be found yet. It's just way too soon for people to come together to 'celebrate' anything," she said, noting that a number of her gay male friends are still deeply traumatized by the case.

"Instead of trying to throw some sort of 'Let's feel better' concert, maybe we need to be coming together in our grief in respectful ways and working through the trauma."

Wong-Tam, whose ward includes the gay village, responded earlier to criticisms that the concert was ill-timed.

"I can hear that people might say that it's too soon, but for some members of the community it's not soon enough," she said. "They're sitting by themselves and wondering where do they place their grief and who's going to bring them together?...In many ways, this concert is an effort to try and respond to community members who were saying they're feeling very much alone."