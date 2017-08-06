A massive crystal cut to look like the solitaire diamond sitting atop an elaborate engagement ring has been stolen from outside a Yorkville jewelry store, the shop's owners say.

Louro and Sons Jewellers say they captured the heist on security video, something they plan to post online to help capture the thief.

The theft of the crystal, which has a 30-centimetre diametre, happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

The theft has been reported to Toronto police who say they are investigating.

The store says the sculpture was designed by Louis Louro Jr. and was unveiled in December 2016.