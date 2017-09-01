A male has been taken to a trauma centre following an afternoon shooting in North York.

Police said they received a call about multiple gunshots heard in the area of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road around 2 p.m.

Shortly after authorities located the victim lying on the ground but said there was a bit of a language barrier.

Const. Jennifer Sidhu said the male was conscious and breathing at the scene but bleeding profusely.

An emergency run was initially sent but later called off.

Paramedic transported the man to a hospital in serious and possibly life-threatening condition.

There's no word yet on suspects.

