A lost German shepherd made fast friends with a pair of police officers early Thursday morning after they picked the dog up in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

At first, the officers mistook the dog for a coyote, and drove towards him to investigate.

"So they get out and he kind of comes over, and they open up the back of the car and he jumps in," said Staff Sergeant Clayton Campbell.

Police brought the dog, who's name is Banano, back to 55 Division, where officers jumped to bring him water and take him for a walk in the back parking lot.

FOUND DOG:

Broadview/Gerrard 4:30 am today. If you know the owners please contact @TPS55Div at 416-808-5500. ^lb pic.twitter.com/ruoITxg1Bh — @TPSOperations

"He's happy, he's barking, he's a little nervous," said Campbell.

Banano is wearing a tag, and police say they are close to reuniting him with his owner.