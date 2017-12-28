An Uxbridge family is on a frantic search for their four-year-old whippet, after the dog sneaked out the door of a friend's house late on Wednesday morning.

"She's attached to us at all times, she goes everywhere with us," owner Terri Hofinger told CBC Toronto, during a break from her search on Thursday. "We're just lost without her."

Porsche is a thin, white and tan short-haired dog who is "almost like a cat" says Hofinger.

"She's very, very fast and skittish."

On Wednesday morning, Hofinger had left Porsche and her seven-month-old Bedlington terrier, Benny, with a friend and hopped into the car along with her father, husband and daughter to Montreal. They had a family trip planned to see Les Grands Ballets Canadiens' version of The Nutcracker. An hour later, around Bowmanville, she received a text about the missing pup.

"We immediately got off at the next exit, turned around and headed back," Hofinger remembers, adding the entire day was "a blur."

Winter is difficult for whippets

Oscar Albarracin, a veterinarian at Sherbourne Animal Hospital in downtown Toronto, said slim, short hair dogs like Porsche can have a difficult time staying warm in the winter, especially with the record-breaking deep freeze the GTHA is experiencing right now.

"Pets that become hypothermic will get lethargic, the body goes into a dormant state," Albarracin told CBC Toronto. "The blood supply decreases to places like the toes and ears, and it takes some time until they may no longer be able to compensate."

"Unless she can stay warm in a corner or a box, she may not be able to tolerate the cold."

Team Chelsea to the rescue

Team Chelsea, a volunteer group which helps search for lost dogs in the the Durham region, has been working around the clock to help find the dog.

The group initially started seven years ago when a Bernese mountain dog, named Chelsea, went missing and a small community of people connected on social media and got out to search. Unfortunately Chelsea was never found but the group is still going strong.

"We're all volunteers with the same shared bond of loving animals," said Kelli Geer, an administrator and rescuer for Team Chelsea.

Geer says when information about a missing dog is sent to the group "within a minute or two" they have it posted on Facebook, and rescuers are out shortly after.

"We work 24/7, and 365 days a year."

Although this group is for dogs only, Geer says they also help coordinate with animal services to help "injured bunnies, or owls — you name it we've had it." On any given day she says they get two to 10 calls about missing animals.

Animal Services closed until January

Hofinger heard about Team Chelsea through seeing other missing dog posts on Facebook. She called the group while her family drove back home and "they were on it immediately."

She says volunteers were looking for the dog in the cold until 11 p.m. Wednesday night. They started up again Thursday morning and have been out all day.

"Volunteers I don't even know are canvassing the neighbourhood, just asking if [people have] seen her," said Hofinger.

A Team Chelsea Facebook post about Porsche has ballooned to over 1,400 shares and over 160 comments and counting as Wednesday afternoon. People are posting that they have spotted dog prints in snowy fields, and one landowner gave permission to the group to search on her property.

Team Chelsea, which has over 15,000 members on Facebook, has mobilized to help find missing dog Porsche. (Team Chelsea/Facebook)

Because Uxbridge Animal Services is closed for the holidays, Hofinger thinks someone might be holding onto the dog until they can bring her into the shelter.

Volunteers have notified every vet clinic within a half hour of Uxbridge about the missing pet.

Hofinger wants anyone who may spot Porsche to know that she "might be really scared."

"If you do see her don't run up to her, you have to approach her gently," she warned.

"We're still holding out hope right now."