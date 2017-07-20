A heavy metal music fan from New York state is finally getting his car back after a head-banging, three-day search for it in downtown Toronto.

Gavin Strickland drove from Syracuse to Toronto for a Metallica concert on Sunday but, afterwards, couldn't remember where he parked his car.

"I was stressed out," Strickland, 19, said in an interview.

What was supposed to be a brief visit to Canada turned into a multi-day ordeal as Strickland searched desperately for his 2015 Nissan Versa.

"I was worried it got stolen," he told CBC News.

But that suspicion faded as Strickland realized he had parked the car without noting what building it was in or what street it was on.

He walked for hours, going from parking garage to parking garage, eventually calling Toronto police for assistance.

The Craigslist post announcing that Gavin Strickland's car has been found. (Craigslist)

By Monday, Strickland confronted what he had hoped to avoid: he called his father and told him he lost the car.

"I held it off until then because I wanted to avoid the hot water so to speak. He was kind of in disbelief."

Strickland's father told him to keep looking and when that failed he took the bus back to Syracuse. But the search wasn't over.

A Craigslist post from Strickland's father asked the people of Toronto for help finding the car. He offered a $100 reward, posted a photo of the vehicle, and provided what limited information his son had about the location: it was in downtown Toronto, an $8 taxi ride from the Rogers Centre, near a Starbucks and a construction site.

"I'm not really familiar with Toronto so I didn't know there was construction all over the city," Strickland said.

It didn't take long for people to start contacting him online.

"Some of them were supportive but some of them were calling me an idiot," he said. "Apparently like a search party went out. Basically like a scavenger hunt, which I thought was pretty cool."

Toronto resident Madison Riddolls was one of the people who noticed the Craigslist post.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Riddolls and her boyfriend contacted Strickland and decided to go out looking for the car.

Madison Riddolls found the car in an underground parking garage at the TD Tower in Toronto. (CBC)

"We were a little bored and deciding to go to bed or go on a little adventure in our city. I felt like I owed it to the family. They were sort of relying on us," Riddolls said in an interview.

The pair checked several downtown parking garages and attempted to get in the head of an out-of-town Metallica fan looking for a parking spot in downtown Toronto.

"I've been watching a lot of Criminal Minds lately," Riddolls said.

Riddolls and her boyfriend were about to give up the search when she noticed a car fitting the description in the parking garage of Toronto's TD Tower.

After verifying the car's distinguishing features — Florida plates, a Canadian flag in the rear window and a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker — Riddolls notified Strickland that the car was found and sent him the address.

"I thought that was pretty awesome," Strickland said.

He isn't embarrassed about losing the car either, saying that he had only been to Toronto once before and finds the city "overwhelming."

Riddolls was glad to help out and said she understands.

"Parking is crazy here," she said.