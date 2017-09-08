Summer may be coming to a close, but Toronto has another weekend packed with events, which will mean a number of road and TTC closures.

TIFF

A section of King Street West is closed for the Toronto International Film Festival from Thursday to Sunday.

The closure runs between Peter Street and University Avenue. Food trucks, a music stage, activities and sponsored booths will line the normally busy roadway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area altogether.

The 504/503 King and 514 Cherry TTC streetcar routes will be diverting during the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 504 King streetcar, the 504 King rush hour weekday service bus, 514 Cherry and 204 King night streetcar and 304 King shuttle bus will all divert to different routes to avoid the closed stretch of street.

The TTC has also posted temporary Wheel-Trans drop-off and pick-up points.

All the information is available on the TTC website.

Toronto 5 Km Run for Sick Kids

On Saturday, around 1,500 people will take to the streets for the 7th annual 5 kilometre run for Sick Kids Hospital Foundation.

The start and finish line will be at St. Clair Avenue West and Wells Hill Park. Road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The route will be as follows:

Eastbound St. Clair Avenue West to Russell Hill Road.

Southbound Russell Hill Road to Boulton Drive.

Westbound Boulton Drive continuing onto MacPherson Avenue.

Westbound MacPherson Avenue to Cottingham Road.

Westbound Cottingham Road to Davenport Road.

Westbound Davenport Road to Christie Street.

Northbound Christie Street to St. Clair Avenue West.

Eastbound St. Clair Avenue West to Wells Hill Park.

Vehicles in the area, including TTC, may experience traffic delays during the race.

Jesus In The City Parade

The "Jesus In The City Parade will take place on Saturday and will close Queen's Park Crescent East between College Street and Bloor Street West from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The parade will start at 1:30 p.m. and then proceed:

Northbound on Queen's Park Crescent East.

Eastbound on Bloor Street West.

Southbound on Yonge Street.

Westbound on College Street.

Northbound on Queen's Park Crescent East.

Motorists can expect major delays. TTC buses and streetcars in the area will also experience delays as a result of the parade, which is expected to finish at 5 p.m.