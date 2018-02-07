Man arrested in what police are calling the longest helicopter chase in Ontario history

Durham Regional Police have released a video of what they believe to be the "longest police helicopter pursuit in Ontario history."

The chase began around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, and ended an hour and a half later when the 47-year-old driver's car hit police tire spikes on Ganaraska Road and Spruce Grove Lane, located northwest of Port Hope, Ont.

Investigators say they followed the suspect for a total of 154 kilometres through Peterborough and eventually back toward Durham Region where his tires were punctured by police spikes.

Video shows police helicopter pursue suspect a total of 154 kilometres in Durham Region, before officers arrest him in the woods. 1:08

Video of the chase shows the suspect flee the vehicle into a wooded area, before he was caught and arrested a short while later.

During the foot pursuit, officers followed him through a field, according to the video. He then moves into the woods and tosses items onto the ground, which police say they were able to retrieve later. Investigators would not confirm what the items were, however the suspect was later charged for drug possession.

According to a news release, Durham police were first alerted about the suspect by a woman driving near Rossland Road West and Stevenson Road North in Oshawa. The woman claims the man, who was known to her, was driving behind her "trying to ram her vehicle."

"Officers located the male's vehicle and, upon seeing officers, the male fled the area," the news release read.

Police vehicles and a helicopter, called Air1, followed the suspect eastbound on Highway 401 where the man drove as fast as 230 kilometres per hour at times.

The man, who police say cannot be named due to "the domestic nature of the incident," was charged with eight offences including criminal harassment, driving while under suspension and possession of MDMA, cocaine and heroin for the purpose of trafficking. He was held for a bail hearing.

Durham police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Const. Willis of Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1829 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.