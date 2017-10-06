Most public services in Toronto will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many attractions and malls will be open.
Here's a list of what's open and closed this long weekend.
What's closed on Oct. 9
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices
- Banks
- Most major grocery stores
- Post offices
- Libraries
- The LCBO and Beer Stores
Road closures:
Bremner Blvd. will be closed to traffic from Lake Shore Blvd. West to just east of York St. on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. for the Toronto Maple Leafs Home Opener Tailgate Party.
The intersection of Bay St. and Harbour St. will be closed starting on Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5 a.m. for construction of the new off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to Lower Simcoe St.
What's open on holiday Monday
Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, Yorkville and Queen's Quay West.
Malls:
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Promenade: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions:
- CN Tower: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Transit:
The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule on Monday, Oct. 9.
GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.