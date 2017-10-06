Most public services in Toronto will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many attractions and malls will be open.

Here's a list of what's open and closed this long weekend.

What's closed on Oct. 9

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices

Banks

Most major grocery stores

Post offices

Libraries

The LCBO and Beer Stores

LCBO stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Monday, Oct. 9. (Doug Ives/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Road closures:

Bremner Blvd. will be closed to traffic from Lake Shore Blvd. West to just east of York St. on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. for the Toronto Maple Leafs Home Opener Tailgate Party.

The Toronto Maple leafs will host their annual Home Opener Tailgate Party in Maple Leaf Square on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The intersection of Bay St. and Harbour St. will be closed starting on Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5 a.m. for construction of the new off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to Lower Simcoe St.

What's open on holiday Monday

Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, Yorkville and Queen's Quay West.

Malls:

Attractions:

Transit:

The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule on Monday, Oct. 9.

GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.