While things may be tense on the political stage as the Canadian government slams trade restrictions announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on aluminum and steel, one Canadian union leader says local steelworkers have seen trying times before and aren't worried about potential tariffs yet.

"There hasn't really been a mass panic or anything like that," said Gary Howe, president of United Steelworkers Local 1005, based in Hamilton, Ont.

"Our workers, since we've been through quite a bit, are pretty conditioned not to panic. We're going to wait and see. If there are tariffs, then we'll have to deal with them," he said.

Trump announced the move on Thursday, saying he wants to slap a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent duty on aluminum.

President Donald Trump has announced the U. S. will slap a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

A federal government official has told CBC News on background that Canada believes any new tariffs should not apply to this country, due to the highly integrated nature of the North American steel market, and because of the close co-operation between the two countries on defence issues.

And Howe believes there's a good chance that Canada could be excluded from the tariffs.

"The two countries where business seems to be intertwined

[are] Canada and the U.S.," he added. "I'd say that it would cause mass chaos if tariffs were imposed."

If the tariffs do go through, Howe believes Canada will retaliate in such a way that it will deter the Americans. In 2017, the U.S. imported 26.9 million tonnes of steel, with 16 per cent of it coming from Canada.

A final decision on the tariffs is expected next week.

Howe's union, the United Steelworkers, is already lobbying the U.S. government for changes, he says, and hopes American ownership in the Canadian steel industry will put Canada at an advantage.

Skepticism that Canada will be exempt

Walid Hejazi, professor of international competitiveness at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Business, however, is skeptical that the U.S. will let Canada off the hook.

"I hope we can get an exemption, but the reason why I don't think we will is that 40 per cent of the imports of steel are from Canada," Hejazi said. "That means the U.S. steel industries, of all countries, they want the tariffs to be put on, they want it to be put on Canada."

Still, he says that the tariff is "very, very disappointing" and an election promise he thought Trump wouldn't deliver on.

"This is a very dangerous move, and it could spark a trade war that could have serious implications for Americans and the global economy," he added. "It's not going to be helpful. It's going to hurt the average person."

Walid Hejazi, professor of international competitiveness at U of T's Rotman School of Business is skeptical that the U.S. will exempt Canada from the trade tariffs. (CBC)

He believes that the price of steel and aluminum prices will go up and in turn U.S.-made products will also be more expensive for both consumers in America and around the world.

"Historically, whenever you have this type of trade protection that sparks a trade war, the impacts are quite dramatic," he said.

"Very often people implementing these tariffs, these protectionist measures, never think beyond the immediate benefit politically that they get, but over the long term, it tends to have a dramatic negative impact on the global economy."

Hejazi says Canada is too financially dependent on the U.S. and adds he would like to see Canada trade more with other countries.

"It's a sad state when we are so dependent on the U.S. and one new president could really undermine the prosperity of the Canadian economy with these kinds of protectionist measures. This should really be a wake-up call," Hejazi said.

"It's a big world out there, and there are a lot of opportunities well beyond the U.S. market."