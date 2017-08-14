Is that restaurant accessible?

Does my bus stop have a shelter?

What Toronto park would I enjoy most?

These are all questions a local duo is aiming to answer by virtually mapping our city as Local Guides. It's a program run by Google that encourages people to take photos and to write reviews on the places around them.

That information allows residents and tourists alike to experience a location before going there.

"We're ... interested in being part of something which is going to revolutionize the mapping and analytics industry, which is being the translator between the real world and the virtual world," said Richard Trus.

The pair say they've helped numerous businesses build up their online presence. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

His partner is "Hottie" Eatz, a woman who gained her name by both sweating a lot and being a professional eater, the products of a hypothyroid condition. She uses the problem to her advantage, though, visiting restaurants and writing reviews on what she tries.

"I find that most people write a word or a sentence ... and the pictures are kind of blurry," Eatz said. "Whereas I write a review and it's an essay long. So I touch base on the atmosphere, the music, the service, the washrooms, parking, if it's wheelchair accessible."

The pair sometimes visits spots at random, or they'll open an app that tells them which spots around their area don't have enough information.

They post an average of 500 photos a day, which include restaurants and even parks and bus stops.

The posts will appear when someone uses the Google search engine to check out a particular place. If a person just searches a few key words, several posts containing those words will pop up. Since Trus and Eatz are among the most trusted guides, their reviews and photos will often appear first, they said.

Trus and Eatz met at a TIFF party eight years ago. They began working as a Local Guides just over a year ago. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Their goal is to keep their posts as authentic as possible, so there are no surprises for someone who decides to visit a spot based on their review.

"When we come in the owner will be like, 'Just a second, can you give me 10 minutes to clean up and change this and this?' And we try to discourage that," Trus said. "If there's a lot of change ... that's not what the person's going to see when they come in here."

Because of their following, the photos they've taken have garnered millions of views. By the end of the year, they expect to hit billions.

In partnership with the city and several local business improvement associations, the duo is working to ensure local businesses increase their online presence. Trus said most are open and willing to post more information on the web, they just need help.

"The city's been very progressive in that they've realized ... if [people] can't find it in the virtual world and find it here locally ... they're going to order it and have it come here."

Trus's account shows the massive amount of photos he's posted and views he's gained over the short time he's worked as a Local Guide. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Guides like Trus and Eatz aren't paid in cash, but with badges, perks and points.

But the attention these two have gained may translate into cash later. Since their posts have attracted so much attention, they've caught the eye of companies asking for them to act as consultants.

They're also planning to release that information by creating a TV series and a book on the secrets behind a successful post.

"This generation, they look at views as the most important currency," Trus said.

Once a more comprehensive map of the city is finished, Trus said the information could help companies create even better simulations of locations worldwide.

"There's maps, then street view and the next thing is an actual 3D model of the world," he said. "So instead of not only seeing it, you can virtually go into it."