Vote Compass has been used 365K times. What has been learned?

Vote Compass has been used 365K times. What has been learned?

With a day to go until the election, it's time to check back in with the brain trust behind Vote Compass to see how the tool has been used over the course of the campaign. Join our live blog discussion at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Join our election eve live blog with the creator of Vote Compass at 12:30 p.m. ET

Haydn Watters · CBC News ·
With a day to go to the election, the leaders' are all out on the road, trying to win seats and woo undecided voters. From left to right, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner and PC Leader Doug Ford. (CBC)

With a day to go until the election, it's time to check back in with the brain trust behind Vote Compass to see how the tool has been used over the course of the campaign.

It's been used more than 365,000 times, tracking data about how users' views compare with those of Ontario's political parties. The results show the economy and healthcare trump education as key election issues, and that many women don't trust PC Leader Doug Ford.

Cliff van der Linden created Vote Compass. He'll be taking your questions around 12:30 p.m. ET. You can sign in and ask in the live blog below — or ask them here on Twitter.

Haydn Watters

Haydn Watters is a Toronto-based journalist. He has also worked for CBC News in Halifax, Yellowknife and at the politics bureau in Ottawa. He also ran an experimental one-person pop-up bureau for the CBC in Barrie, Ont.

