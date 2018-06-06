Vote Compass has been used 365K times. What has been learned?

With a day to go until the election, it's time to check back in with the brain trust behind Vote Compass to see how the tool has been used over the course of the campaign.

It's been used more than 365,000 times, tracking data about how users' views compare with those of Ontario's political parties. The results show the economy and healthcare trump education as key election issues, and that many women don't trust PC Leader Doug Ford.

Cliff van der Linden created Vote Compass. He'll be taking your questions around 12:30 p.m. ET. You can sign in and ask in the live blog below — or ask them here on Twitter.

For more Ontario election coverage