Live Blog
Vote Compass has been used 365K times. What has been learned?
With a day to go until the election, it's time to check back in with the brain trust behind Vote Compass to see how the tool has been used over the course of the campaign. Join our live blog discussion at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Join our election eve live blog with the creator of Vote Compass at 12:30 p.m. ET
With a day to go until the election, it's time to check back in with the brain trust behind Vote Compass to see how the tool has been used over the course of the campaign.
It's been used more than 365,000 times, tracking data about how users' views compare with those of Ontario's political parties. The results show the economy and healthcare trump education as key election issues, and that many women don't trust PC Leader Doug Ford.
Cliff van der Linden created Vote Compass. He'll be taking your questions around 12:30 p.m. ET. You can sign in and ask in the live blog below — or ask them here on Twitter.
For more Ontario election coverage
- Ontario Poll Tracker | Get the latest projections here
- Sign up for our daily elections newsletter | Get The Campaigner here
- Want to read past Campaigners? | We've got them all here
- Complete election coverage | Links to all our stories
- Help CBC track political ads on Facebook | Learn how here