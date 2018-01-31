This week, Cruz Dillon and his parents did something they've never done before.

The trio had a bedtime dance party in the toddler's bedroom.

"The look on his face with him standing on his flat feet was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," said his mom, Kaylen Dillon, her voice cracking.

"You could see on his face it was a feeling he had never felt before, and that is a feeling all kids should have."

The little boy from Brooklin, Ont., who loves all things sports and adores his two dogs, has spent most of his life in a wheelchair.

Before undergoing surgery, Dillon's muscles were so tight he couldn’t stand in a comfortable way. Now, his mom says he can finally be a toddler and run around with his friends. (Provided)

At 11 months old, he was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia. Up until just a few weeks ago, he lived in almost constant pain with severe tightness and stiffness in his leg muscles that made it nearly impossible to get around on his own.

But all of that changed on Dec. 20, 2017, his mom says, when the family flew to the United States, for a complex and life-changing surgery.

"He doesn't want to stop moving now, it's amazing," said his mom.

The surgery is called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), and was performed by world-renowned surgeon, Dr. T. S. Park, at the St. Louis Children's Hospital in Missouri.

The Dillons applied for OHIP coverage last October to help offset some of the $150,000 cost .

When their application was denied — Dillon says they were told Cruz was too young, by about six months — the family made the decision to go ahead with the surgery, without government support.

"If the option is out there for you to eliminate your child's pain, you're going to want to do that as soon as possible," she said.

One week before Cruz's scheduled surgery in the states, they found out the Ontario government planned to bring the procedure back to Toronto, after cancelling it decades ago.

"Why was it kept so quiet?" Dillon questioned. "It was a shock, it completely threw me."

Cruz Dillon with Dr. Park just before his surgery in December. Dr. Park completed his fellowship training in Toronto and has performed the operation on more than 3,600 children from more than 70 countries, according to the hospital’s website. (Provided)

Surgery now underway again Ontario

In an email to CBC Toronto, the Ministry of Health said it has created a new SDR program, run by The Hospital for Sick Children and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

A spokesperson said at least one surgery has already been performed. The program is expected to treat 10 to 15 children a year.

But the mother of one young girl who went public with her struggle to access provincial funding for the surgery says she knows of 12 children's families choosing to go across the border for various reasons.

Madi Ambos, who underwent SDR surgery in St. Louis last year, is now 4 and in Junior Kindergarten. She continues to attend physical therapy and her mom says she’s making incredible strides. (Provided)

Katherine Ambos's daughter, Madi, made headlines across the country last year. CBC Toronto then heard from a number of families undergoing similar frustrations and featured their stories.

Ambos said she was originally thrilled to hear the surgery was coming back to Ontario, but that quickly changed when she heard less than a dozen procedures would take place a year.

She also says the criteria for kids to be eligible for the surgery is too narrow. The Ministry of Health told CBC Toronto each child is assessed by a clinical team before getting approval.

"There are enough medical institutions around the world that have been doing this — St. Louis is almost 30 years — where they've had a such a high success rate. I hope in the next few years a hospital like Sick Kids looks to the other hospitals to see what's working. There is no reason to re-invent the wheel," said Ambos.

"It should be top-notch care here. Families shouldn't feel like they have to go outside their country or province to be able to give that for their kids."

Cruz Dillon and Madi Ambos have both undergone SDR surgery in the United States to help reduce muscle tightness associated with Cerebral Palsy. Over time, the tightness can deform bones as the child grows. (Provided)

Dillon's family, who is close friends with the Ambos, is now appealing OHIP's decision to deny funding for Cruz's surgery. Madi was the same age as Cruz when she underwent the operation. Her application for OHIP coverage was eventually approved.

We have to step up: Ultimate Leafs fan

In the meantime, the Dillons are trying to raise money to help pay down their bills — travel to St. Louis plus accommodations, the surgery itself, and now, costly post-surgery physical therapy.

They're getting some help from Toronto's so-called Ultimate Leafs Fan, Mike Wilson.

Last year he hosted a private fundraiser ahead of Madi's surgery and says he's still in awe of the outpouring of generosity from people across Ontario. One person alone donated $500,000 to Madi's cause.

Wilson says while the focus Wedneday will be on helping Cruz, the little boy's family is already planning to pay it forward.

"Any funds the Dillon family does not use, much like the Ambos family, will be passed onto the next family that needs funding themselves," he said.