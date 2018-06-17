Taste of Little Italy halted as fire engulfs downtown restaurant

A Shawarma restaurant was engulfed in flames during the Taste of Little Italy on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m., during the peak of the annual Italian food festival, at College Street between Grace and Beatrice streets.

Gary Long, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, says the blaze started in Ghazale, a Middle Eastern food chain, before spreading next door to The Fish Store.

The Taste of Little Italy was briefly halted due to the fire. Long explained that local foodies attending the festival cooperated with emergency responders, allowing fire crews, police and paramedics to move through the crowds of pedestrians in the west-end neighbourhood that is closed to vehicle traffic.

Firefighters evacuated the second-floor apartment units above a next door restaurant, Long added, and are working to extinguish the fire.