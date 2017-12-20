A cyclist has died after a collision involving a delivery truck in Little Italy this morning.

Toronto police say they received multiple calls about a cyclist that was struck just before noon near College Street and Ossington Avenue.

The adult male cyclist was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics. Police confirm the man has now died.

Officers are speaking with witnesses to determine the cause of the crash and whether any charges will be laid, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

College Street is closed in both directions from Ossington Avenue to Shaw Street for the investigation.