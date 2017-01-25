A Toronto bar owner and manager are now facing multiple gang sex assault charges after a 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside a Little Italy bar last December.

Toronto residents Gavin MacMillan, 41, and Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, were first arrested and charged by 14 Division shortly after the alleged assault, which began on the evening of Dec. 14, 2016, and continued until the early morning hours of Dec. 15 at College Street Bar.

Both men were later released on bail, said Det. Marina Garland of Toronto police's sex crimes unit, which has taken over the investigation.

"After the original charges were laid, we received additional evidence and information," Garland said.

She said both men were arrested again on Monday.

Bar owner, manager facing multiple charges

MacMillan, who Garland said owns College Street Bar, is now facing charges of forcible confinement, trafficking in schedule substance, fail to comply with recognizance, and four counts of gang sexual assault.

Carrasco, the bar manager, is facing charges of forcible confinement, trafficking in schedule substance, four counts of gang sexual assault, and three counts of sexual assault.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and forcibly confined in the bar and given illicit drugs as well as alcohol.

Garland said the woman is still in contact with police and is assisting the investigation. She wouldn't comment on whether anyone else was involved in the alleged incident.