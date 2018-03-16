A warning to customers in the city's east end this weekend — the TTC's Line 3 Scarborough will be closed for maintenance on Saturday and Sunday.

In a release, the transit commission said the tracks and vehicles on Line 3 are getting "a complete life-extension rehabilitation."

Shuttle buses will run from Kennedy station to McCowan station, with stops at all six stations along the route. However, only Kennedy, Lawrence East and Scarborough Centre stations will remain open in order for customers to buy tickets.

The 514 Cherry streetcar is one of three routes offering free rides to St. Patrick's Day revellers on Saturday night. (David Donnelly/CBC)

In downtown Toronto, the 501 Queen, 504 King and 514 Cherry streetcars will be free from 4 p.m. Saturday until 2:30 a.m. Sunday for St. Patrick's Day revellers, thanks to a donation by Jameson Irish Whiskey.

As March Break winds down, the TTC is also reminding city explorers they can get a group pass, good for one-day of unlimited travel for individuals or groups, at a cost of $12.50 until March 18. This pass, which is normally limited to weekends and holidays, is available the entire week of March Break.