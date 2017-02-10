Two men found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Toronto's northwest have both been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Yasin Abdulle, 21, and Michael Monney, 24, who were involved in the killing of Yusuf Ahmed, 21, will not be eligible for parole for 15 years.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Aug. 13, 2013 when Ahmed was found dead in an apartment complex after being shot in the neck near Weston and Albion Roads.

Several suspects were arrested at the time of the shooting but Abdulle and Monney were both seen on surveillance video heading to a car with guns approximately 40 minutes before the shooting and were then seen fleeing the area shortly after Ahmed was shot and killed.

'A cruel and senseless act'

Judge Steven Clark detailed the sequence of events leading up to Ahmed's death on Friday. Clark said in his judgement that there had been ongoing "animosity" between two rival gangs in the area — A Block and the Crips.

Abdulle and Monney both claimed a meeting had been scheduled between the three men and that the incident spiraled out of control as they were defending themselves after a drug deal had gone wrong.

But the judge disputed that defence in his judgement, saying there did not appear to be any evidence that a drug deal had occurred and that the killing had likely happened "execution style."

"This was a cruel and senseless act ... you have brought untold hurt and shame on your families," Clark read aloud in court from his written judgement.

Court orders state Abdulle and Monney may never own weapons again in the event they are released from prison and they will both have to register with the National DNA Data Bank.

A first-degree murder charge against a third man, Emmanuel Ansah, was dropped before the trial,