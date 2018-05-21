Skip to Main Content
Liberals target 'fiscal mistakes' made by NDP as Ontario campaign heats up

The Ontario Liberals are putting the New Democrats in the crosshairs as campaigning heats up ahead of the June 7 provincial election.

On Sunday, Andrea Horwath admitted to $1.4B hole in her spending plan

The Canadian Press ·
"It was something that we had to fix and we fixed it," Andrea Horwath said Sunday of the $1.4B hole in her spending plan. (Chris Glover/CBC)

The Liberals have an event planned for this morning to highlight what they call the "numerous fiscal mistakes" contained in the NDP platform.

Yesterday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath admitted to an accounting error that added $1.4 billion to her party's annual deficit projections.

Horwath for her part will hold a rally in Brampton, Ont., this afternoon.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne makes an announcement at a Mexican restaurant in Toronto this morning, followed by a speech this evening at a community dinner in the city's East York neighbourhood.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has a pair of events in Nobleton, Ont., on his itinerary, including a stop at a local bakery and a visit to the Nobleton Fair.

