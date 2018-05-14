Ontario Liberals say there's a $5.7B budget mistake in NDP's election platform
Liberals say NDP excluded spending promised in 2018 budget
The Ontario NDP made a $5.7 billion mistake in the budget of its election platform, the Liberals said Monday.
The NDP platform is built on the 2018-19 budget tabled in March by the Liberals. The NDP is budgeting for $140.2 billion in program spending, but the actual program spending is $145.9 billion.
More than half of NDP candidates are women, a first for Ontario political parties
NDP, Liberals say it's too early to decide on coalition to block a PC government
In a briefing with journalists covering the campaign, Liberal party officials say they believe the mistake is significant, and shows a failure of basic competency that renders the entire platform incoherent.
The officials say it appears the NDP subtracted $5.7 billion in new spending initiatives built into the latest budget.
The NDP platform does promise new spending in addition to what the Liberals tabled in their budget, but does not account for such initiatives as $300 million to double the number of guidance counsellors in elementary schools and the $800 million program to help seniors to stay in their homes longer.
Currently, CBC's Ontario poll tracker shows the NDP leading the Liberals, though both parties continue to trail the PCs.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is on the campaign trail in Brampton, Ont., on Monday morning, where she firmly told reporters she's not interested in forming a coalition government with the Liberals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.