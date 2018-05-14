Skip to Main Content
Ontario Liberals say there's a $5.7B budget mistake in NDP's election platform

The Ontario NDP made a $5.7 billion mistake in the budget of its election platform, the Liberal officials said on Monday morning. An error they say undercuts the platform's competency.

Liberals say NDP excluded spending promised in 2018 budget

Mike Crawley · CBC News
Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, left, and Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath take part in the second of three leaders' debate in Parry Sound, Ont., on Friday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
The Ontario NDP made a $5.7 billion mistake in the budget of its election platform, the Liberals said Monday. 

The NDP platform is built on the 2018-19 budget tabled in March by the Liberals. The NDP is budgeting for $140.2 billion in program spending, but the actual program spending is $145.9 billion. 

In a briefing with journalists covering the campaign, Liberal party officials say they believe the mistake is significant, and shows a failure of basic competency that renders the entire platform incoherent.

The officials say it appears the NDP subtracted $5.7 billion in new spending initiatives built into the latest budget.

The NDP platform does promise new spending in addition to what the Liberals tabled in their budget, but does not account for such initiatives as $300 million to double the number of guidance counsellors in elementary schools and the $800 million program to help seniors to stay in their homes longer.

Currently, CBC's Ontario poll tracker shows the NDP leading the Liberals, though both parties continue to trail the PCs.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is on the campaign trail in Brampton, Ont., on Monday morning, where she firmly told reporters she's not interested in forming a coalition government with the Liberals.

