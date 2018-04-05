2 Ontario Liberal cabinet ministers in GTA won't seek re-election

Two Ontario Liberal cabinet ministers from the Greater Toronto Area announced on Thursday that they will not seek re-election in June.

Tracy MacCharles, MPP for Pickering-Scarborough East, and Michael Chan, MPP for Markham-Unionville, said health issues played a role in their decisions not to run in the June 7 provincial election. Both issued statements on Thursday.

MacCharles, minister of government and consumer services, said she has been facing "health challenges" in the past year.

"I have come to the realization that I would not be able to bring the full energy and drive to this campaign that my constituents deserve from their candidates and representatives," she said.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make but I have concluded that this is what is best for my constituents, my health and my family."

Liberal MPP Grant Crack also not running

Chan, minister of international trade, said he wants to focus on "health concerns" that recently developed and it is time for "personal change" in his life.

"My political career has been an unparalleled experience — a chance to contribute to shaping the future, to meet so many wonderful Ontarians, to promote the vibrancy and beauty of our province to the world, and to appreciate first-hand the democratic institution that is a treasured foundation of our society," he said.

Liberal MPP Grant Crack, who represents the area of Prescott-Glengarry-Russell, was the government's representative at Saturday's community meeting. (CBC) "It has been a journey shared by so many to whom I owe my heartfelt gratitude."

Liberal Grant Crack, MPP for Glencarry-Prescott-Russell, also announced on Thursday that he will not seek re-election.

Crack, who has been in provincial politics for more than 17 years, said he will seek other career opportunities.

"This was a very difficult decision," Crack said in a statement. "During this time I have developed numerous relationships with political colleagues, community stakeholders and established friendships of which I am grateful and will miss on a day to day basis."

Wynne says she will 'miss them all'

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, speaking at a GO Transit news conference in Toronto, thanked all three MPPs for their years of public service.

Wynne noted that MacCharles and Chan are dealing with health issues.

"For all three, for Tracy and Michael and Grant, these were very difficult decisions," Wynne said. "And up until a short time ago, they all three had intended to run."

Wynne added that Crack, in particular, has served the public for many years. Crack was mayor of Alexandria and mayor of North Glencarry.

"I wish them all well," she said. "I am going to miss them all very much."

Liberal MPPs who have already announced they are not going to run for re-election include Eric Hoskins, Brad Duguid, Deb Matthews, Liz Sandals, Dave Levac, Monte Kwinter and Mario Sergio.