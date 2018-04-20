Liberal official apologizes for crude remark about Doug Ford
'I think people think Doug Ford's a bit of a dick, to be honest,' Wynne campaign co-chair says
A senior campaign official for the Ontario Liberals is apologizing for a crude comment he made on live television about Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.
"Doug Ford has a long history of using derogatory and insulting terms to refer to a wide range of people with whom he disagrees — including female journalists, parents of autistic children and many others," Herle said in the statement.
Herle appeared on a panel discussion on Toronto TV station CP24 earlier in the day, where he compared Ford to his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.
Wynne, who's fighting for re-election this spring, said earlier this evening that Herle should apologize but he would stay on in his position.
At a campaign event in Chatham, Ont., this evening, Ford said he would take the "high road" and not resort to name-calling, but that Herle should step down, saying his words are insulting to PC supporters.
Ontarians go to the polls on June 7.
With files from CBC News