LGBT community groups putting pressure on Toronto police chief with planned rally, press conference

Two advocacy groups linked to Toronto's LGBT community are putting police, and specifically Chief Mark Saunders, inthe hot seat Thursday.

The day will start with a planned press conference to call for a public inquiry into how police handle missing persons files.

And around noon there will be a rally calling for Saunders' resignation outside Toronto Police Headquarters, just before a Toronto Police Services board meeting at 1 p.m.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, a group of community advocates, who started an initiative called Toronto's Missing and Murdered Rainbow Community Members, will be calling for an "immediate independent and public inquiry into missing and murdered people from our diverse rainbow communities," a press release from the group read. The group will also be launching a petition.

Bruce McArthur, 66, is accused of killing five men and police believe there may be more victims. (Bruce McArthur/Facebook)

Toronto police have come under fire from some members of the LGBT community following the arrest of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Since January, questions have emerged about how police dealt with the disappearances of six men, most of whom vanished from the Gay Village. McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in their deaths.

Saunders backs external review

Two weeks ago Saunders released a statement saying he will back an external review into missing persons cases. The statement came just days after it was revealed that Toronto police officers interviewed McArthur, who is now aged 66, years before he was charged earlier this year with six slayings following a spate of disappearances from in and around the city's Gay Village.

This combination of photos shows the six men McArthur is charged with killing. Top row, from left to right: Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (CBC/Toronto Police Service)

​"My hope is that such a review will consider not only our investigative processes, but take a hard look at systemic issues of bias of any kind. I believe these issues are serious enough to warrant a review," Saunders wrote in his statement released on March 9.

His comments came a day after Ontario's attorney general agreed to review a request from Tory for a public inquiry into the force's handling of the disappearances. On Wednesday Tory called yet again for an independent review during an interview with CBC's Radio's Metro Morning.

However, an inquiry would not take place until McArthur is dealt with by the courts, which does not sit well with activist Greg Downer who told CBC Radio's Metro Morning last week that he would like to see the review start as soon as possible.

"There's no need for it to be delayed, it can start now," he said, adding, "What happened with Selim [Esen] and Andrew [Kinsman] will most likely be determined with an inquiry to have been preventable."

Rally precedes board meeting

At around noon a rally calling for Saunders' resignation will take place outside Toronto Police Headquarters, just before a police board meeting where protocol for the external review is set to be debated.

The rally is being organized by Queers Crash the Beat, a group which, according to their website was formed "in response to historical and ongoing failures in policing."

"Our communities have no confidence in Mark Saunders. The people of Toronto have no confidence in Mark Saunders," a statement on the group's Facebook site read.

The group references issues they say they have with police, which includes "unchecked" police shootings, carding, harassment and "justice for … all victims" in the Bruce McArthur investigation.

"This has gone on long enough. We echo the long-held and thoroughly justified anger of so many in our communities," the statement reads. "We are calling for the resignation of Saunders as a necessary step toward transformative accountability."