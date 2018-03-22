Two advocacy groups linked to Toronto's LGBT community are putting police, and specifically Chief Mark Saunders, on the hot seat Thursday.

LGBT community advocates held a 9:30 a.m. press conference to call for an "immediate public inquiry" into how police handle missing persons files.

The group, which launched an initiative called Toronto's Missing and Murdered Rainbow Community Members, are asking police "what went wrong" following the arrest of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

"Our community is grieving, our community is angry," Douglas Elliott, a lawyer and community member said at the press conference on Thursday.

Douglas Elliott, a lawyer and LGBT community member, is part of a group calling for an immediate inquiry into how police handled the recent killings of gay and bisexual men in Toronto.

"As recently as last December we were being told by Chief Saunders that our long standing concerns about a serial killer preying on our community were not based on any evidence. He was wrong."

Since January, questions have emerged about how police dealt with the disappearances of six men, most of whom vanished from the Gay Village and surrounding areas. McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in their deaths.

Saunders backs external review

Two weeks ago Saunders released a statement saying he will back an external review into missing persons cases. The statement came just days after it was revealed that Toronto police officers interviewed McArthur, who is now aged 66, years before he was charged earlier this year with six slayings following a spate of disappearances from in and around the city's Gay Village.

Bruce McArthur, 66, is accused of killing five men and police believe there may be more victims. (Bruce McArthur/Facebook)

​"My hope is that such a review will consider not only our investigative processes, but take a hard look at systemic issues of bias of any kind. I believe these issues are serious enough to warrant a review," Saunders wrote in his statement released on March 9.

His comments came a day after Ontario's attorney general agreed to review a request from Tory for a public inquiry into the force's handling of the disappearances. On Wednesday Tory called yet again for an independent review during an interview with CBC's Radio's Metro Morning.

However, an inquiry would not take place until McArthur is dealt with by the courts, which does not sit well with Elliott.

"The known victims were middle-aged men, we can anticipate that many potential witnesses will be of similar ages and possibly even older," he said. "If we wait 10 or more years to get started those victims may not be able to give evidence."

"We will all suffer immensely waiting for answers."

This combination of photos shows the six men McArthur is charged with killing. Top row, from left to right: Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (CBC/Toronto Police Service)

Rally precedes board meeting

A small rally calling for Saunders' resignation is took place outside Toronto Police Headquarters around noon Thursday, just before a police board meeting where protocol for the external review is set to be debated.

The rally was organized by Queers Crash the Beat, a group which, according to their website was formed "in response to historical and ongoing failures in policing."

"Our communities have no confidence in Mark Saunders. The people of Toronto have no confidence in Mark Saunders," a statement on the group's Facebook site read.

The group references issues they say they have with police, which includes "unchecked" police shootings, carding, harassment and "justice for … all victims" in the Bruce McArthur investigation.

"This has gone on long enough. We echo the long-held and thoroughly justified anger of so many in our communities," the statement reads. "We are calling for the resignation of Saunders as a necessary step toward transformative accountability."