Man found shot dead at Scarborough high school

The Toronto Police Service's homicide squad is investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead on the property of a Scarborough high school overnight.

Toronto paramedics were called to Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, near the intersection of Tapscott Road and Washburn Way, just after midnight.

Paramedics confirmed to CBC Toronto that the victim had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on scene.

The high school will be closed Monday for the investigation.

Due to the ongoing police investigation in the area of Lester B Pearson CI and Dr Marion Hilliard SPS, both schools will be closed today. Classes will be relocated to alternate sites which we are finalizing now. —@tdsb

Det. Andy Singh of the Toronto police also said the victim lived in the area and that his name will be released later in the morning.

Police believe a single suspect is responsible, but have yet to release a description. Officers are now in the process of reviewing security video footage and looking for witnesses.

'He never got into trouble'

A man who identified himself as the victim's uncle was at the crime scene on Monday morning expressing shock and confusion.

"He never got into trouble," said the man, suggesting that his nephew may have been the victim of a robbery.