One person has been arrested in relation to an unknown threat made at a school in Leslieville on Thursday morning.

Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public School, near Queen Street East and Greenwood Avenue, went into hold and secure on Thursday after receiving the threat.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto the person is not currently involved with the school, and has been charged for other unrelated offenses in the past.

Update: Duke of Connaught: 1 man in custody. Investigation ongoing. As precaution, uniform presence continues. Hold & Secure remains. ^adc — @TPSOperations

Douglas-Cook says there is no concern for the safety of staff and students, but said as a precaution the school will remain in a hold and secure for a second straight day. There will also be uniformed police presence at the school.

In hold and secure, life inside the school continues as normal, but outer doors are locked and nobody is permitted to enter or leave once students and teachers are inside, according to the TDSB website.

To complicate matters, a hydro outage has cut power to the school.

Please be advised that power is out in the neighbourhood. Our phones are down as well. — @DukeofConnaught

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said the students are in the school in hold and secure and the board is waiting to see how long the outage will last.

Police are still investigating the incident and say they cannot give specific details about the threat.

The initial threat was reported to police around 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police searched the school Thursday and found nothing of concern, but kept the hold and secure for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

Info: Woodfield/ Queen..Unconfirmed threat made to a school. Units OS, school is currently in Hold & Secure as a precaution. #GO1789107^adc — @TPSOperations

Students at the school were kept inside for morning recess and lunch, and were only released to their parents. The Terry Fox Run was postponed and some evening classes were cancelled.

The school says a cross country meet originally scheduled for this morning has been postponed and rescheduled