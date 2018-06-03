Skip to Main Content
Lemur found safe after allegedly being stolen from Ontario zoo, 2 other animals outstanding

Police say a lemur who disappeared from an Ontario zoo following an alleged break-in is safe, but the hunt is still on for his compatriots — a tortoise and a gibbon monkey.

Police allege animals were stolen from Elmvale Jungle Zoo near Barrie, Ont., early last week

JC the lemur has been found after being stolen from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. (Elmvale Jungle Zoo)

Sgt. Peter Leon of the Ontario Provincial Police says JC the lemur was found in a cage abandoned by the side of a road in Quebec early Sunday morning. 

Police have alleged JC was stolen from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo northwest of Barrie, Ont., sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, along with Stanley the tortoise and Agnes the gibbon.

Investigators say two holes were cut in the zoo's chain link fence and the accused would have had to walk through a flamingo pond to gain access to the animals that were taken.

Leon says two people are facing criminal charges in the incident, including a 21-year-old from Ottawa.

Leon declined to comment on how JC ended up in Quebec, but says police are hopeful that Agnes and Stanley will also be found safe.

