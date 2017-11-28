Toronto police want the public's assistance in tracking down a man wanted in an alleged rental fraud first reported by CBC Toronto.

Mike Lemke, 33, allegedly took rent deposits exceeding $2,000 from several prospective roommates, but then failed to rent to them, and in some cases kept the money.

Lemke, who also goes by the name Mike Krug, lived at several addresses in Liberty Village and was described as a "cool guy."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about him to contact police.

More to come