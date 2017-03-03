A teen who pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to six more months in open custody and nearly a year of probation on Friday.

The judge based the sentence on the fact that the teen had already served more than 18 months awaiting trial.

The teen, now 15, whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was initially charged with manslaughter in Lecent Ross's death.

He pleaded guilty in November, however, to criminal negligence causing death.

Ross died after she was shot with an illegal handgun inside a townhouse on Jamestown Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, in Rexdale on July 9, 2015.

Lecent died after a shooting inside a Jamestown Crescent townhouse on July 9, 2015. (John Rieti/CBC)

Earlier Friday, her mother delivered a victim impact statement to the court, saying the day that her daughter died was the "worst day" of her life. Lecent left behind her parents and five siblings.

Alicia Jasquith, the girl's mother, told the court in her victim impact statement that her entire life has changed.

"The loss of my daughter has had a huge impact on my life and on the lives of Lecent's whole family," Jasquith said.

"Every day, I am filled with sadness, anger, grief, and many other overwhelming emotions. I have lost the ability to be who I was when she was here."

Jasquith was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last September and now walks with a cane.

Alicia Jasquith, mother of Lecent, said at a rally for her daughter one year after her death: "This is beautiful. I'm so happy that the community came together for my daughter."

​John Erickson, defence lawyer for the teen to be sentenced, said Friday that the girl's death was an accident. He said the girl visited the home of his client, they were alone in his bedroom, and his client was holding a firearm that he didn't realize was loaded. He was trying to move past Lecent when the firearm went off, the lawyer said.

"It was an accidental death," Erickson said. "My client did not realize the firearm was loaded. It discharged and killed her, by all accounts, almost instantly."

He said his client, who hadn't lived on Jamestown Crescent for some time but had recently returned, had the gun for protection. His family had wanted him to stay away from the neighbourhood they considered violent.

At the time of the charge, the boy was 13.

The gun used to kill Lecent was found at the scene. She was shot in the upper body and was rushed to a trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Younger brother, sister would cry

In her victim impact statement, Jasquith said that her family broke up after Lecent's death. The loss greatly affected the girl's siblings, the mother said.

"After Lecent died, her little brother and sister would lock themselves in their room crying, and say they just want their sister to come back."

Troy Amos-Ross, Lecent's uncle, described his niece in a victim impact statement as a "bright, beautiful, kind-hearted person who enjoyed life to the fullest."

The girl lived with Amos-Ross and his family temporarily when she was younger.

"She maintained a positive energy that would radiate in any room she was in. Among a list of memories, Lecent will forever be known for her smile and her contagious laughter," he said. "In her presence, anyone who had the honour of knowing her would be reminded that despite the downfalls a person encounters, there's always a reason to stay positive."

At a rally for her daughter one year after her death, Jasquith said that she wanted her to be remembered as a "bright, shining star."