A worker believed to be a roofer has fallen off a roof in Leaside Saturday afternoon sustaining serious injuries in what appears to be an industrial accident, Toronto police say.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto that police were called to the scene with Toronto paramedics to the area of Sutherland Drive and Astor Avenue following reports that a worker had fallen off a two-storey home and appeared to be seriously injured.

When officers arrived, they confirmed a man was lying on the ground with extensive injuries, and added that he was without vital signs.

The man has been rushed to a trauma centre, and police are awaiting an update on his condition.

Douglas-Cook said the Ministry of Labour will be taking over the investigation.