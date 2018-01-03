A roster of hockey legends is set to pay tribute to the late Toronto Maple Leaf goaltender Johnny Bower Wednesday afternoon.

Former teammates Frank Mahovlich, Ron Ellis and Dave Keon will share the stage with longtime Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen at a special memorial event at the Air Canada Centre.

Bower's grandson, Johnny Bower III, and Leafs president Brendan Shanahan will also speak about the legendary goalie and his place in the team's history.

Bower, who died on Dec. 26 at 93 after a battle with pneumonia, played 11 seasons for the Leafs and was in goal for four of Toronto's 13 Stanley Cups, the last one in 1967.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner played in the American Hockey League for 13 seasons before earning a permanent spot in 1958 with the Leafs.

He was one of the oldest players on the ice throughout his NHL career, retiring at age 45 after playing one game in the 1969-70 season.

On a lighter note, he's remembered for laying down the lead vocal for the chart-topping hit, Honky the Christmas Goose.

Fans are welcome to attend the memorial with seating available in the arena stands. Floor seating will be reserved for the family and special guests. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the celebration will begin at 3 p.m.

Members of Bower's family — including his great grandchildren — were invited on the ice for a pregame ceremony Tuesday night before the Leafs took on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The short commemoration of Bower's life included a video presentation showing a few colourful highlights from his career.

Morgan Rielly, Leafs defenceman, described Bower as a 'great person.' (Oliver Walters/CBC)

Earlier Tuesday, players from the Leafs current team took a moment before practice to reflect on Bower, who continued living in the city and was active in the Leafs organization and in the community long after he retired.

"He was a great guy, really genuine. Always had time for fans, always had time for the city," said centre Nazem Kadri. "He really modelled how a Toronto Maple Leaf is supposed to be represented."

Defenceman Morgan Rielly described Bower as a "great person."

Left winger Matt Martin said Bower embraced Toronto as the city embraced him (Oliver Walters/CBC)

"He was one of those people that always made you feel important. His reputation around this dressing room is first-class," he said.

"I feel lucky to have had the chance to get to know him."

Left winger Matt Martin said Bower's legacy lives on in the way the fans continue to embrace his spirit, even after retirement.

Kadri said he had the opportunity to get to know Bower and described him as 'genuine.' (Oliver Walters/CBC)

"Obviously, what he did for this franchise is pretty important. The centennial game last year, he got a huge standing ovation when they announced him," Martin said.