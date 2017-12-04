"Always try to get the puck into the back of the net."

That's Anthony Serracino Inglott's sound advice to some special visitors who dropped in to SickKids on Monday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their annual visit to the children's hospital; a team initiative since the 1920's.

It really puts things into perspective, Leaf's centre Nazem Kadri said.

"Whether its a scoring slump or losing a couple of games, that's nothing compared to what people face in the real world," he said.

"Hopefully we can just pick everyone's spirits up."

Fan favourite Auston Matthews was also a big hit.

"Anytime you can come out here, make a kid's day, put a smile on their face, it's probably the best feeling you can ever get," he said.