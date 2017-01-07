A few Leafs alumni were on hand as Toronto Maple Leafs fans gathered in Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday as part of the team's Winter Week celebrations.

Winter Week events were held in a different community rink each day for the last week — all to celebrate the team's Centennial Anniversary — and featured Leafs-themed games, mascots Carlton the Bear and Duke the Dog, and alumni appearances.

Former Leaf Nik Antropov was on hand for Saturday's event. ( Tyna Poulin/CBC News)

Former Leafs Rick Vaive, James McKenny, Walt McKechnie, and Nik Antropov were there to greet fans on Saturday.

"It's a big year for the Leafs and the whole NHL," said Antropov. "That's why all the fans are here."

Winter Week has been held at skating rinks across Toronto. ( Tyna Poulin/CBC News)

The final Winter Week event on January 8 will be for the Mayor's annual skate at Colonel Samuel Smith Park, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.