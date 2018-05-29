Vote Compass: Who won Sunday's leaders' debate?

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is on a roll this week, first pulling even with the leading Progressive Conservatives in the polls, and now – according to a CBC Vote Compass survey – winning last weekend's leaders' debate.

Of the just over 2,000 respondents who watched the debate, 34 per cent said Horwath won, while 28 per cent said Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne was the winner. Some 21 per cent said PC Leader Doug Ford won, while 17 per cent said they didn't know.

(Vox Pop Labs)

Perhaps not surprisingly, when breaking down the results by voting intention, each party's supporters overwhelmingly said their candidate won.

But a troubling statistic for Ford indicates that 23 per cent of Conservative voters said they "don't know" who won the debate. That's nearly twice the number of Liberal and NDP supporters who answered "don't know."

(Vox Pop Labs)

And some good news for Wynne, who is sitting in third place in the polls: a full 18 per cent of NDP supporters said the Liberal leader won the debate. And some 26 per cent of Green Party supporters, whose leader was not included in the debate, said Wynne was the winner (but 42 per cent gave the victory to Horwath).

Among decided voters, Horwath was also the winner at 36 per cent, with Wynne behind at 27 per cent and Ford at 23 per cent. A full 15 per cent of decided voters said they "don't know" who won.

Among undecided voters, 37 per cent per cent said they "don't know" who won the debate, followed by 33 per cent who said Wynne did. Horwath was declared winner by 25 per cent of undecided voters, while Ford won according to 5 per cent.