Many LCBO stores across Ontario are open early and closing late as a labour strike could get between you and your booze before Canada Day.

Most locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Thursday through the Sunday before the strike deadline.

Thousands of unionized LCBO employees will be in legal strike position by 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The LCBO and its employees are in collective bargaining negotiations over part-time work. The union says 80 per cent of the LCBO's workforce is part-time and argue many have worked years without job security or benefits.

The LCBO maintains that those workers among some of the best paid in the retail industry.

The negotiations come as the Wynne government is working to introduce new labour laws affecting part time employees.

On Tuesday, the premier said those rules will apply to all workers, including crown employees such as the LCBO workers.