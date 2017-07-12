Despite attempts by members of the public and Mayor John Tory to have the memorial for a lawyer taking place at a public library shut down — the library says it will still go ahead with extra security.

The controversy lies in who the woman was, who she represented during her career and who is scheduled to speak at Wednesday's event.

'Those tied to hate and bigotry have no place in our libraries.' - James Pasternak, city councillor

Barbara Kulaszka, a librarian turned lawyer, according to the memorial page, acted as counsel for Holocaust-denier Ernst Zundel and Marc Lemire, the leader of the Heritage Front — a white supremacist group.

She died in her hometown of Brighton, Ont., about 150 kilometres east of Toronto in June.

Ernst Zundel sits in a court in Germany in 2005 at the beginning of a trial where he was accused of incitement. (Michael Probst/Canadian Press)

Her memorial will be held at Richview Public Library in the west end of Toronto on Wednesday evening — and it's the use of that public space that people have raised concerns over, including the mayor and Coun. James Pasternak.

"It is truly shocking that individuals who spread hatred, deny the Holocaust and have ties to neo-Nazi groups are being provided a permit by the Toronto Public Library to host an event inside a public building," said Pasternak. "Those tied to hate and bigotry have no place in our libraries."

Mayor John Tory expressed deep concern and said he requested that the library consider cancelling the event. Tory was informed that "the library received legal advice that it cannot reject this room booking request."

The mayor added that he'll be asking the library board to review its room rental policies in the wake of what happened on Wednesday.

'We paid for the library'

The speakers include Lemire and Paul Fromm, among others. Fromm, the memorial's organizer, is the founder of the Canadian Association for Free Expression and a self-described white nationalist — someone who has no place being hosted in a public library, say those who oppose the event.

"The fact that a publicly funded facility would permit their premises to be used for a gathering of racists boggles the mind," wrote Bernie Farber, former CEO of the Canadian Jewish Congress.

"We paid for the library. It is public and should be open to our use." - Paul Fromm, organizer

In an email response, Fromm told CBC Toronto that he "and all the attendees are taxpayers, many in the city of Toronto. We paid for the library. It is public and should be open to our use.

"The library isn't hosting anything. It is providing rental meeting spaces," he said, adding that the $10 admission fee will help with the costs of renting the venue.

The organizer of Wednesday night's memorial, Paul Fromm, says he and all attendees are taxpayers of the city of Toronto, and that they paid for the library. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC)

He says the controversy is "stirred up by the enemies of free speech" and is "tasteless and pathetic," adding that it's ironic that Kulaszka's memorial has "become a free speech battle for this brave lady who was a female pioneer in the free speech battle."

Concerns taken seriously

The outcry against the public library has been swift — a Richview library staff member said "we've been inundated with calls over the last 48 hours" when reached by phone on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the library said they've taken the concerns raised very seriously.

'We do not tolerate hate speech.' - Toronto Public Library

"We do not tolerate hate speech. However, we cannot deny bookings from the community that are in accordance with the law and the library's policy and rules of conduct," the statement reads.

It goes on to say the memorial is an external third-party room booking and is not endorsed or sponsored by the library, however, "should the group act in a manner that is not consistent with the law or our rules of conduct, please be assured that we will take immediate action."

Extra security added to event

A spokesperson for the library said they were not aware of the background of the people scheduled to speak at the time of the booking, which was made about three weeks ago.

"We have added extra security and are working with the police to ensure safety and order," said Ana-Maria Critchley.

The vetting process is described on the Toronto Public Library website. A staff member will "ask you some questions to make sure the facilities are appropriate for your use," it says. However, it does clearly state that use of the facilities "does not imply any endorsement of the aims, policies or activities" of those using it.

Rooms can be rented out to non-profit groups, who pay a lower rate, and commercial organizations. Fees range from $22.18 to $40.90 an hour. There is also a cost for after-hours security.

Not practising at time of her death

Kulaszka was listed with the Law Society of Upper Canada at the time of her death, but she was not practising.

"In my view, Barbara Kulaszka was, like her late predecessor and colleague Doug Christie, a fellow traveller of those neo-Nazis, Holocaust deniers and hatemongers for whom she acted as legal counsel," Bernie Farber added.

Doug Christie's client list included former Nazi prison guard Michael Seifert, Holocaust-denier Ernst Zundel and self-proclaimed Nazi-sympathizer Paul Fromm. (Geoff Howe/Canadian Press)

Doug Christie, who died in 2013, was a B.C. lawyer whose client list included Fromm, former Nazi prison guard Michael Seifert and Zundel, who maintains the Holocaust never occurred.

Kulaszka was the editor of Did Six Million Really Die? — a book about the "false news trial" of Zundel.

Richard Warman, a human rights lawyer who has successfully prosecuted hate speech cases at the Human Rights Tribunal on several occasions, said "Fromm has a decades long association with the neo-Nazi movement in Canada and has twice been barred from holding events on Parliament Hill."

He ended by saying "if that's not good enough for the Toronto public library to say 'no thanks' then what could be?"