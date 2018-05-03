Skip to Main Content
Lawsuits filed against pair of Ontario long-term care providers alleging serious neglect

Proposed class-action lawsuits have been filed against a pair of Ontario-based long-term care providers, claiming the companies were "systemically negligent" toward residents in their care.

None of the allegations have been proven in court

The Canadian Press ·
Extendicare Inc. offers long-term care to seniors at dozens of locations across Ontario, including at Extendicare York (pictured here). The company is one of two named in a class-action lawsuit alleging the companies were 'systemically negligent' toward residents in their care. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Statements of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court against Extendicare Inc. and Sienna Senior Living Inc., allege the companies breached their fiduciary and contractual responsibilities to patients.

The suits allege patients were left with untreated bed sores and claim one patient's wounds were infested with maggots.

Extendicare says in a statement on its website that it does "not believe this lawsuit has merit," and it intends "to demonstrate this through the court process."

In a statement emailed to The Canadian Press, Sienna Senior Living says it has received the claim and is "currently reviewing it."

The lawsuits seek a total of $300 million in damages from the two companies, including $100 million each in "aggravated and punitive damages."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

