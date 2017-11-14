A proposed class action lawsuit over Ontario's ongoing college strike has been launched on behalf of students affected by the labour dispute.

The legal action comes as striking faculty who've been off the job for about a month began to vote today on a contract offer.

Some 12,000 Ontario college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians haven't been at work since Oct. 15, leaving hundreds of thousands of students out of class.

Law firm Charney Lawyers filed the proposed class action against the province's 24 colleges today, saying 14 students have come forward to potentially stand as representative plaintiffs.

The notice of action alleges the colleges breached contracts with students by failing to provide vocational training and a full term of classes.

It seeks full refunds for students who choose not to continue with their programs and refunds "equivalent to the value of the lost instruction" for students who do want to continue.