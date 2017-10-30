Crown witness Karoline Shirinian is expected back in the witness box as the second week of the murder trial in the death of Laura Babcock, who vanished from Toronto in 2012, gets underway today.

Shirinian, 25, is the best friend of Christina Noudga, who was seeing Dellen Millard, at the time that Babcock disappeared.

The Crown alleges that Millard, 32, of Toronto, and his onetime best friend Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., killed Babcock in July 2012 and then burned her remains in an animal incinerator. Her body has never been found.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

As a witness, Shirinian helped the Crown with its theory that there was animosity between Noudga and Babcock, who also had a relationship Millard at the time.

The defence, including Millard, who is representing himself, is expected to question Shirinian this morning in front of a jury. More friends of both Babcock and Millard are expected as witnesses later this week.

Also expected is the technical evidence previewed by the prosecution in its opening statements. Last week, the Crown told the jury that the cellphones of Millard, Smich and Babcock were all at or near Millard's home around the time it's alleged she was killed.

The Crown also said Babcock's phone was somewhere near the lakeshore when it stopped working the next day. The Crown is expected to bring expert testimony this week to back up that part of its theory.

The trial, which is taking place in Ontario Superior Court, is expected to last 10 weeks and will continue on Monday at 10 a.m.

